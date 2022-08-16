Random alpine view

Great people, missed scenes.

We all arrived in Macetown and had walked past the place to camp. As a group we decided to walk on through Big Hill Track. A 4WD track following a historic route Macetown to Arrowtown. Basically, it's a hot gravel road, mid-afternoon and a further 5 hours, and not my idea of fun.



The climb was gradual through a tight gorge road where 4WD vehicles bumped past us. We crossed the river over a bridge high up in the gorge and carried on. The scenery was lost on me, but my friends humoured me along and we got there one way or another. Lots of banter and jokes, they too were past the best part of the day.



When we arrived at Sawpit Gully at 5pm (making great time), they camped and I walked on to a warm bed 3km away in Arrowtown. I had to buy a mask first and hoofed it to the cabin.



We all met the next day for breakfast in Arrowtown where I spent an extra night and my friends continued on to Queenstown.