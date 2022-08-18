Previous
Dart River Bridge by sandradavies
Dart River Bridge

Mavora Walkway the start of a new section out of Queenstown. First, I caught a tourist bus with Nick and Ginny to Glenorchy. I’m heading to the Greenstone track whilst they and others are walking the Routeburn. We parted in Glenorchy where I boarded a mini bus shuttle as the only passenger to get to the trail head. The picture above is passing over Dart River where the series ‘the Bridge’ was filmed. I was dropped off 10 mins later at the trail head and began walking the well-formed track at 1:15. An afternoon walk, a gradual climb highest point 728m as I start the new section to Te Anau for resupply.
