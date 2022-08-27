Take time to explore

Yesterday a takahe, today a spider’s web with a bounty to keep it real as I near the last few sections of this epic walk.



So much for the plan to walk outside my comfort zone for some human company. It was a quick conversation with Max and Becks for 10 minutes before sleep and 30 minutes over breakfast. I still had to do my daily trail chores; personal ablutions and cook a meal, then, find the long drop loo and collect good water. Max supplied enough water for me last night and I had a pee on the track under the stars so no pressing issues just time to get all my jobs done before I could head out at my pace.



I wasn’t sure of any direction even the one I arrived in the dark last night, but I wasn’t in any hurry to find out. My plan was to get to the next hut, and continue walking rather than take a 0km day. Lower Wairaki Hut 13km and should take 6 hr.