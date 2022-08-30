Heading to Lower Wairaki Hut

The track to Lower Wairaki was mainly in the forest with a ‘light ground track’ to follow. This is the prettiest picture of the ‘I wonder where I am moments? And ‘I wonder where the markers are’?



Through the marshland, I found the terrace above the rivers true right bank by following the guide downloaded on my phone, by watching my GPS position on TOPO50 and the official TA map. Ohh navigation again.



I did find my way to the forest edge after 2.5km to then walk on to Lower Wairaki Hut. 13km 6 hrs. To get to the hut there was a river to cross and a climb to the hut.