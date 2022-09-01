Previous
Blue bell by sandradavies
Photo 900

Blue bell

This pretty little blue bell popped up with others. The result of a gift from a friends garden and just plonked in. A lovely surprise.
1st September 2022 1st Sep 22

SandraD

@sandradavies
I'm filling gaps in my project with daily images and dialogue from my 5 month hike. My goal is to fill the gaps, your comments...
246% complete

