Previous
Next
Kitchen transformation by sandradavies
Photo 924

Kitchen transformation

I'm quite confused with what direction I should take to complete my kitchen renovation. I know what I would like but limited funds have not curbed the excitement of what could be.

I took a picture before leaving this morning to speak with a kitchen designer. Now that I have a visual of her idea, I have changed my 'before' picture to this.
13th September 2022 13th Sep 22

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
I'm filling gaps in my project with daily images and dialogue from my 5 month hike. My goal is to fill the gaps, your comments...
253% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise