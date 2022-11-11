Sign up
Photo 939
11 Wind little damage
The wind has been swooshing through my garden knocking the iceberg roses around. No damage done but I'm sure the gardens on show in the Garden and Art Festival in Tauranga will be a bit concerned. That was one big blow.
11th November 2022
11th Nov 22
0
0
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
I'm filling gaps in my project with daily images and dialogue from my 5 month hike. My goal is to fill the gaps, your comments...
garden
garden
