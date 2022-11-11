Previous
11 Wind little damage by sandradavies
Photo 939

11 Wind little damage

The wind has been swooshing through my garden knocking the iceberg roses around. No damage done but I'm sure the gardens on show in the Garden and Art Festival in Tauranga will be a bit concerned. That was one big blow.
11th November 2022 11th Nov 22

SandraD

@sandradavies
I'm filling gaps in my project with daily images and dialogue from my 5 month hike. My goal is to fill the gaps, your comments...
257% complete

