A fellow learner

Day one of using my second-hand Nikon D5500. I've put my mirrorless CanonM50 and Google phone aside until Christmas. I want to approach new learning with a beginner's mind finding it not that easy. I have habits and I'm such a know-all to myself. Harrghhh



PS It's really fun learning with a wide range of young people. Some said what's a film camera, that's where I began, and I hope to pick up from that time.