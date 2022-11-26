Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 971
Stepping out
Day four we were asked to attend and capture a Saturday festival at our local community space. Our tutor was part of the opening art space (his photographic studio) for the public to explore and try out creative options.
First, we wandered about.
26th November 2022
26th Nov 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
I have waited to use my DSLR Nikon to learn more techniques from a pro and will post pictures from the formal learning into my...
1221
photos
41
followers
55
following
266% complete
View this month »
964
965
966
967
968
969
970
971
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
2021 Current
Camera
NIKON D5500
Taken
27th November 2022 10:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
camera
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close