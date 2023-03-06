Previous
Next
Rain spots by sandradavies
Photo 1090

Rain spots

It was still raining when I loaded the car with excess packing boxes.

Banana boxes are the best boxes for sturdiness but awkward with the hole in the bottom to pack smaller items.
6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year. I do realise how...
298% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise