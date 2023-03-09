Sign up
Photo 1096
Beauty before the fence
There's so much to see while urban walking. I always peek through fences but this iceberg rose was nice to see. New buds with spent flowers and rose hips.
9th March 2023
9th Mar 23
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year. I do realise how...
1346
photos
45
followers
62
following
300% complete
View this month »
1089
1090
1091
1092
1093
1094
1095
1096
6
2021 Current
Pixel 5
12th January 2023 7:41am
Tags
mar23
