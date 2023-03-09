Previous
Beauty before the fence by sandradavies
Beauty before the fence

There's so much to see while urban walking. I always peek through fences but this iceberg rose was nice to see. New buds with spent flowers and rose hips.
SandraD

@sandradavies
I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year. I do realise how...
