Previous
Next
Workshop by sandradavies
Photo 1097

Workshop

I attended an art workshop; mixed media flower relief was the official title. I loved every minute of it. Here's the end group result.
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year. I do realise how...
301% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Beautiful
April 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise