Previous
Next
Simple by sandradavies
Photo 1131

Simple

I found a caterpillar on this plant, so I picked off all the sad leaves and noticed how pretty it looked in its simplicity. Usain Bolt leaf impression. Also playing with low light and settings.
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year. I do realise how...
309% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
nice, i had a caterpillar on one of mine too, made a right mess!
April 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise