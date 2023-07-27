Previous
Sunburst by sandradavies
Sunburst

This was taken with my phone on the Otanewainuku walk. As I waited for the group, who had stopped at the long drop, the sun shone through.

I remembered to focus just below the sun to get a sun burst. SOOC
27th July 2023

July 26th, 2023  
