Photo 1279
Candle stick and its shadow
On the counter at Ussco restaurant in Gisborne stood this impressive candle stick. Many candles have been alight previously leaving a wonderful texture.
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year. I do realise how...
1551
photos
45
followers
56
following
1272
1273
1274
1275
1276
1277
1278
1279
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
2021 Current
Camera
Pixel 5
Taken
17th August 2023 6:57pm
Tags
aug23
Dawn
ace
So nice
August 22nd, 2023
