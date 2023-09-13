Previous
Mark the spot by sandradavies
Photo 1301

Mark the spot

That stick was a marker for the high tides during recent storms AND it is still standing. Taking yet another step along Wainui Beach, Gisborne.
13th September 2023 13th Sep 23

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year. I do realise how...
356% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise