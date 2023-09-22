Previous
Next
Beach shelter by sandradavies
Photo 1310

Beach shelter

Matariki had its first public holiday in NZ this year. The 60km coastline in Hawkes Bay
was alight with a string of bonfires to celebrate Matariki. This is another way to use the debris left after the cyclone.
22nd September 2023 22nd Sep 23

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year. I do realise how...
359% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A nice shot
September 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise