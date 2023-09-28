OUCH

I followed old school process with this injury. My doctor, only available via phone, suggested I wait 2 weeks and check back in. This time to self-manage with pain and inflammation medication was long. A change of plan and straight to medical A+E where a diagnosis was sought by x-ray. Only 6 more weeks with the moon boot, physio and exercises within the boot.



Well, I've been very lucky my bones have proved to manage the back country tracks up to now. It's well worth the enjoyment in walking our tracks, but I'm seriously challenged by this confinement.



What a way to update and examine how our health system is broken.