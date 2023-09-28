Previous
OUCH by sandradavies
OUCH

I followed old school process with this injury. My doctor, only available via phone, suggested I wait 2 weeks and check back in. This time to self-manage with pain and inflammation medication was long. A change of plan and straight to medical A+E where a diagnosis was sought by x-ray. Only 6 more weeks with the moon boot, physio and exercises within the boot.

Well, I've been very lucky my bones have proved to manage the back country tracks up to now. It's well worth the enjoyment in walking our tracks, but I'm seriously challenged by this confinement.

What a way to update and examine how our health system is broken.
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year. I do realise how...
kali ace
:( thats a pity, will hold you back for a while, heal well Sandra!
September 27th, 2023  
SandraD ace
@kali66 Thanks Kali, feeling sorry for myself at the moment. Caging an active person with spring approaching is terrible :-(
September 27th, 2023  
