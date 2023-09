Sunlight soap delivery

Gisborne is unique for many things and essential supply is one of them. My long-time friend asked if I could deliver her a block of sunlight, yes 'old school' and not locally available. She was out of town at a funeral, so we missed meeting up. The instructions were to locate a shed at her address, no front entrance so find the back entrance up a long drive with no number. AND find this shed! Here it is delivered. Job done.