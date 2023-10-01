Previous
Resting with a friend by sandradavies
Photo 1319

Resting with a friend

“If you see someone putting on his big boots, you can be pretty sure that an adventure will happen”, said pooh “but not just yet” says her.

Looking over my matching boots (in sole height) my little friendly bear is looking comfy too. Matching boots? I need a balanced sole with the moonboot, so I don't waddle and wreck anything else.
1st October 2023 1st Oct 23

SandraD

@sandradavies
Photo Details

