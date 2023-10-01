Sign up
Previous
Photo 1319
Resting with a friend
“If you see someone putting on his big boots, you can be pretty sure that an adventure will happen”, said pooh “but not just yet” says her.
Looking over my matching boots (in sole height) my little friendly bear is looking comfy too. Matching boots? I need a balanced sole with the moonboot, so I don't waddle and wreck anything else.
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
0
0
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year. I do realise how...
1596
photos
44
followers
56
following
Tags
oct23
