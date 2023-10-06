Previous
Next
My last hike by sandradavies
Photo 1324

My last hike

Another from my last hike in the Coromandel. This fallen tree fell across the track with a long drop to the left down a steep bank. The climb up on day one was easy but on the walk out in wet weather proved a different climb over story.
6th October 2023 6th Oct 23

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year. I do realise how...
363% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Cool textures
October 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise