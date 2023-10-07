Previous
Jam tins by sandradavies
History is always present to mark old places in the New Zealand back country. Jam Tins is a junction in the Karaka Track that has marked the place for many decades and remains as a junction to Crosbie's Hut.
SandraD

@sandradavies
