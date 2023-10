Serious business

A random picture taken at Crosbie's Hut. A large group of young hikers arrived in the 10-bunk hut and camped. They spread themselves out in the hut and enjoyed the warmth of the fire. Playing cards, joking and good vibes stopped at precisely 9:00pm. The quiet, very quiet hut I have ever experienced. This fellow shared many stories of his Te Araroa journey with me earlier in the night.