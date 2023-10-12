Previous
Coromandel - looking north towards Whitianga by sandradavies
Photo 1330

Coromandel - looking north towards Whitianga

A sit before heading out from Crosbie's Hut last month. I'm still in a moon boot so not hiking at the moment. It's fun looking back though.
12th October 2023 12th Oct 23

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year. I do realise how...
364% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise