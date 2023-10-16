Sign up
Photo 1334
Hail storm
I visited my brothers for a family BBQ recently and the sky ahead while driving there was black. As soon as we sat down the hail just came down.
16th October 2023
16th Oct 23
SandraD
@sandradavies
I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year. I do realise how...
Tags
oct23
