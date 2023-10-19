Previous
Miss those hills by sandradavies
Photo 1337

Miss those hills

Not long before my foot is ready for the long hikes. Sure do miss being out there in this good weather.
19th October 2023 19th Oct 23

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year. I do realise how...
366% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise