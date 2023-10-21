Previous
Immediate family by sandradavies
Photo 1339

Immediate family

Another from the "must not delete file". Here is my mum Rose beside her brother and sister. Behind are 5 of her 6 kids, a sister was not present. A lovely memory now that a brother and mum have now passed.
21st October 2023 21st Oct 23

SandraD

Dawn ace
A wonderful keepsake
October 21st, 2023  
