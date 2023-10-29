Previous
My tent set up -two- by sandradavies
Photo 1347

My tent set up -two-

A week later from my first 101 attempt was quite different. Unable to reach the next campsite, it's still raining steadily, and daylight ended as I walked up the endless northland road. I pitched beside the road in a way lay on bracken a foot above any hard ground. No where to hammer in the stakes into the ground so tied them in the rain to whatever I could.
The next morning it was wet inside, outside, puddles everywhere but I was dry and warm. The lessons continue as I find refuge in my one-person tent.
29th October 2023 29th Oct 23

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year. I do realise how...
369% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise