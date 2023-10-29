My tent set up -two-

A week later from my first 101 attempt was quite different. Unable to reach the next campsite, it's still raining steadily, and daylight ended as I walked up the endless northland road. I pitched beside the road in a way lay on bracken a foot above any hard ground. No where to hammer in the stakes into the ground so tied them in the rain to whatever I could.

The next morning it was wet inside, outside, puddles everywhere but I was dry and warm. The lessons continue as I find refuge in my one-person tent.