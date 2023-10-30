Previous
Mistletoe Camp - Queen Charlotte Sound by sandradavies
Photo 1348

Mistletoe Camp - Queen Charlotte Sound

Tent pitching three. I arrived at Mistletoe Camp and learned all about what's happening in Covid lockdowns. To get in I needed evidence of vaccinations, I had these on me.
30th October 2023 30th Oct 23

SandraD

@sandradavies
Dawn ace
A nice shot but proof of vaccinations had stopped !
November 2nd, 2023  
