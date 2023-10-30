Sign up
Photo 1348
Mistletoe Camp - Queen Charlotte Sound
Tent pitching three. I arrived at Mistletoe Camp and learned all about what's happening in Covid lockdowns. To get in I needed evidence of vaccinations, I had these on me.
30th October 2023
30th Oct 23
1
0
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year. I do realise how...
1629
photos
45
followers
56
following
370% complete
View this month »
Tags
oct23
Dawn
ace
A nice shot but proof of vaccinations had stopped !
November 2nd, 2023
