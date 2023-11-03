Previous
Things never change by sandradavies
Photo 1352

Things never change

The road cones in Tauranga are everywhere but this picture shows the blocks under the cafe table. I worked there for over five years and the same blocks were used to level the table. The coffee wasn't as good as when I was barista :+)
3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

SandraD

