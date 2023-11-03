Sign up
Photo 1352
Things never change
The road cones in Tauranga are everywhere but this picture shows the blocks under the cafe table. I worked there for over five years and the same blocks were used to level the table. The coffee wasn't as good as when I was barista :+)
3rd November 2023
3rd Nov 23
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year. I do realise how...
1629
photos
45
followers
56
following
370% complete
Views
4
Album
2021 Current
Camera
Pixel 5
Taken
2nd November 2023 9:10am
Tags
nov23
