Lost and found this glade with markers by sandradavies
Lost and found this glade with markers

Round and round I go looking for a way out from the dark woodlands. Here it was. It didn't mean I knew the way I had still to track across these glades for a way out of the flat. Those little orange markers were a lifeline for me walking on my own.
6th November 2023

SandraD

