Photo 1355
Lost and found this glade with markers
Round and round I go looking for a way out from the dark woodlands. Here it was. It didn't mean I knew the way I had still to track across these glades for a way out of the flat. Those little orange markers were a lifeline for me walking on my own.
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year. I do realise how...
Tags
nov23
