Strolling by on the track following the marker by sandradavies
Photo 1365

Strolling by on the track following the marker

A pig strolling by Nic in Twinlaw, Woodlaw Forest. There are many conservation projects in the area these fellows may not have a home for too much longer. It sure took the wind out of Nic's sail who recorded it.
16th November 2023 16th Nov 23

SandraD

I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year. I do realise how...
John Falconer ace
I always thought wild pigs were a big problem and various states have tried to eradicate them??
November 16th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Nice shot.
November 16th, 2023  
