Previous
Photo 1365
Strolling by on the track following the marker
A pig strolling by Nic in Twinlaw, Woodlaw Forest. There are many conservation projects in the area these fellows may not have a home for too much longer. It sure took the wind out of Nic's sail who recorded it.
16th November 2023
16th Nov 23
2
1
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year. I do realise how...
1642
photos
45
followers
56
following
373% complete
1358
1359
1360
1361
1362
1363
1364
1365
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2021 Current
Privacy
Public
Tags
nov23
John Falconer
ace
I always thought wild pigs were a big problem and various states have tried to eradicate them??
November 16th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Nice shot.
November 16th, 2023
