Martins Hut two ways

Still reviewing the end of my 2200km walk last summer.



6) Day 112: Merriview Hut to Martins Hut, first a road walk into the Longwood Forest over Bald Hill and the mast 805m to follow the Longwood Range 1031m - 28km 9h



The hut was built in 1905 for gold miners, the old pic is taken in 1915 but not by me, I doubt I will ever get that far in the back country again. 107 years on and in 2022 there’s been a few changes. The window on the left has been removed and a smaller window replaced on the right. It still has the original large round hearth with large stones inside and it was very easy to fall into, no doubt a deep half round protruding into the hut to keep the hut warm. The single layer shingle slab hut isn’t lined but the exterior has been reshod, the wind whistled in through all night. We didn’t light the fire since we were only there for shelter. Five bunks and the last hut on Te Araroa trail. There's another old hut to come across for morning tea the next day but not planning on staying, it has a dirt floor and a lot bigger. Yay!