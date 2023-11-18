Riverton Nurses Home - Trail Angel host

Still reviewing

7) Day 113: Martins Hut to Riverton via Turnball’s Track, Round Hill, Colac Bay Pub with no beer and Tihaka Beach. The photo is taken outside the Riverton Nurses Home being renovated and available for TA hikers. The left image is the next morning after a fresh food top up looking into the north dark sky. The image on the right is pack-on leaving the Nurses Home, Riverton for Invercargill looking at a brighter sky to the south.



A summary to get out of the bush and into Riverton: A series of short tracks that are easily accessed by day hikers. It seemed I was walking in circles with many signs to tempt me to be lazy and not take any notice of where I was headed. The final stretch out of Round Hill was surprising dense bush to reach the carpark. A short cold road walk to Colac Bay, a tiny village and then along Tihaka Beach. Very stony and impossible to walk on oval egg-shaped stones to finish with a steep 171m climb up and over to Mores Scenic Reserve. Here I met up again with trail buddies and our host in the carpark. - 24km 9hr