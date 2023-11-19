FINAL 2 days reviewing 2022

8) Day 114: Riverton to Invercargill via Oreti Beach and main road - 34km



NO STONES on Oreti Beach even though a long sandy walk without seeing the end of the beach due to fog, it finally lifted late morning. Foveaux Straight to the right before a hard left turn for the long road walk into Invercargill. We, Becks, Max and I decided to finish together so we stopped at the Cabbage Tree pub for a cold beer, it was so hot walking on the highway. Although there was a shoulder and a gravel path it was a shared cycle track where often we had to walk on the road shoulder close to the white line to avoid all traffic. A culture shock having been in the bush for so long, the trucks were scary coming and going. In Invercargill I settled into the Back Packers and Becks and Max walked on to find their trail angel (people who open their homes to billet walkers).



The next morning, I was met and we three got a ride back to the trail head we passed yesterday.



This image is a final tata (see you) to all walking for a while. Every bit of weather in this last day from Invercargill into Bluff, around Foveaux Track to Stirling Point, the finish line. I really loved these last few days walking. That may be because I shared the path with a fun pair, that didn’t happen often I walked solo 99% of the time. But these two encouraged me to finish proudly making long days with a tired body. So, I had a week before my flight home and returned to Invercargill Tuatara Backpackers.