Photo 1376
Anzac Poppy
I threw some old seeds over a patch that were way past their use by date and wondered what they were. And then this happened. An ah ha moment turned out great!
27th November 2023
27th Nov 23
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year. I do realise how...
1653
photos
45
followers
56
following
376% complete
1369
1370
1371
1372
1373
1374
1375
1376
Views
1
Album
2021 Current
Camera
Pixel 5
Taken
26th November 2023 6:58pm
nov23
