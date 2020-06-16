Previous
CIRCLES + angles by sandradavies
29 / 365

CIRCLES + angles

The little circle leaf of the kowhai sit on strong gold zig zag branches. Beyond circles of a garden statue.

A get-pushed challenge from @arnica17 to do "a photo with circle shape as a main feature?"
16th June 2020

Photo Details

