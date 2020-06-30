Previous
White on white 2 (cropped) by sandradavies
33 / 365

White on white 2 (cropped)

Jackie my get pushed partner challenged me to "a high key, white on white, with minimal processing afterward". Attempt two with clear glass coffee pot. Only cropped.
30th June 2020 30th Jun 20

SandraD

@sandradavies
SandraD ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Attempt 2, still looks grey. I will look for a white mid winter flower !
Different settings: Av, f3.5, 1/250, ISO8000, +2.3 step, ManualWB.
I forgot to change my ISO from an earlier set up.
June 29th, 2020  
