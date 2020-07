Sylvia @sprphotos challenged me to ‘take a photo of a mural/wall art that inspires you and why’. I like the idea of this and it is beautiful but it is not used at all. Shane Walker painted this mural in the center of town a couple of years ago. With so much construction going in Downtown Tauranga this mural is of an imaginary lake and nature walk creating a calming affect for people to come and unwind.