45 / 365

Kuia - but don't get my double chin

My beautiful friend looking out to her whenua (her land). As the kuia (Maori female elder) tries to make sense of the world she was more worried about her profile. Lisa challenged me to do a faceless portrait.
29th July 2020 29th Jul 20

