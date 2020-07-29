Sign up
Kuia - but don't get my double chin
My beautiful friend looking out to her whenua (her land). As the kuia (Maori female elder) tries to make sense of the world she was more worried about her profile. Lisa challenged me to do a faceless portrait.
29th July 2020
29th Jul 20
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
I live in Tauranga, New Zealand and am happiest outdoors. My Canon M50 and Pixel2 phone are the only cameras I use
336
photos
38
followers
54
following
Album
Challenges and Themes
Canon EOS M50
31st July 2020 2:25pm
Tags
kuia
,
get-pushed-418
