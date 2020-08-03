Previous
Next
3 hearts and an oblong by sandradavies
46 / 365

3 hearts and an oblong

My challenge from Arnica was to do the concept: 'odd one out'.  
3rd August 2020 3rd Aug 20

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
August 2020: I’m going for the AYWMC August composition. I live in Tauranga, New Zealand and am happiest outdoors. My Canon M50 and Pixel2 phone...
12% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
Looks like a challenge well met!
August 3rd, 2020  
SandraD ace
@arnica17 Here are three of my crafted hearts themed keys and letters, and then my cushion of a wild flower bouquet cushion, the odd one out!
August 3rd, 2020  
SandraD ace
@aikiuser Thank you Jenn.
August 3rd, 2020  
Arnica
good craft! I'd take the left corner :)
August 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise