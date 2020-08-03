Sign up
46 / 365
3 hearts and an oblong
My challenge from Arnica was to do the concept: 'odd one out'.
3rd August 2020
3rd Aug 20
4
0
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
August 2020: I’m going for the AYWMC August composition. I live in Tauranga, New Zealand and am happiest outdoors. My Canon M50 and Pixel2 phone...
346
photos
38
followers
55
following
Tags
hearts
,
get-pushed-419
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Looks like a challenge well met!
August 3rd, 2020
SandraD
ace
@arnica17 Here
are three of my crafted hearts themed keys and letters, and then my cushion of a wild flower bouquet cushion, the odd one out!
August 3rd, 2020
SandraD
ace
@aikiuser
Thank you Jenn.
August 3rd, 2020
Arnica
good craft! I'd take the left corner :)
August 3rd, 2020
