Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
47 / 365
Odd One Out Hyacinth
The wonderful smell of these early blooms is wordless. I was challenged to do an odd one out and this one spoilt the pink ones. Odd one out!
4th August 2020
4th Aug 20
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
August 2020: I’m going for the AYWMC August composition. I live in Tauranga, New Zealand and am happiest outdoors. My Canon M50 and Pixel2 phone...
346
photos
38
followers
55
following
12% complete
View this month »
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
Latest from all albums
221
74
222
223
46
75
47
224
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Challenges and Themes
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
3rd August 2020 5:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-419
SandraD
ace
@arnica17 here
you go take 2. Have to go to the garden and the early blooms.
August 3rd, 2020
Arnica
beautiful! nice response :)
I wonder why it's different? is it the species or the soil? like hydrangea have different color because of different mineral in soil, they say..
August 3rd, 2020
SandraD
ace
@arnica17
Thank you Arnica. No I totally messed up keeping the same colour bulbs together. And agree hydrangea do need same soil. Not in this case.
August 3rd, 2020
Fr1da
Oh I can almost smell them ....
August 3rd, 2020
SandraD
ace
@fr1da
Have to get up and close the aroma is worth the snivel. thank you.
August 3rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
I wonder why it's different? is it the species or the soil? like hydrangea have different color because of different mineral in soil, they say..