Previous
Next
Odd One Out Hyacinth by sandradavies
47 / 365

Odd One Out Hyacinth

The wonderful smell of these early blooms is wordless. I was challenged to do an odd one out and this one spoilt the pink ones. Odd one out!
4th August 2020 4th Aug 20

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
August 2020: I’m going for the AYWMC August composition. I live in Tauranga, New Zealand and am happiest outdoors. My Canon M50 and Pixel2 phone...
12% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

SandraD ace
@arnica17 here you go take 2. Have to go to the garden and the early blooms.
August 3rd, 2020  
Arnica
beautiful! nice response :)
I wonder why it's different? is it the species or the soil? like hydrangea have different color because of different mineral in soil, they say..
August 3rd, 2020  
SandraD ace
@arnica17 Thank you Arnica. No I totally messed up keeping the same colour bulbs together. And agree hydrangea do need same soil. Not in this case.
August 3rd, 2020  
Fr1da
Oh I can almost smell them ....
August 3rd, 2020  
SandraD ace
@fr1da Have to get up and close the aroma is worth the snivel. thank you.
August 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise