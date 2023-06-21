Sign up
Previous
56 / 365
Still life two
I prefer to serve my veges from this spoon, it sieves the moisture out rather than leaving them soggy on the plate.
@francoise
challenged me "as a get-pushed challenge, photographing a single household object in its natural setting (a sort of stripped-down still life)".
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
0
0
Tags
get-pushed-568
