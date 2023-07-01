Sign up
Previous
57 / 365
Panning
Delwyn, asked me to do "a panning shot for me, where the background is blurred yet the object of the photo is somewhat in focus giving a sense of movement? ”
1st July 2023
1st Jul 23
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year. I do realise how...
1480
photos
46
followers
62
following
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Challenges
Camera
Canon EOS RP
Taken
1st July 2023 12:39pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
get-pushed-569
SandraD
ace
Delwyn,
@dkbarnett
here is my attempt. I was challenged with this one. It took me a while to work out the settings I hope this meets the brief.
July 1st, 2023
