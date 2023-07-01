Previous
Panning by sandradavies
57 / 365

Panning

Delwyn, asked me to do "a panning shot for me, where the background is blurred yet the object of the photo is somewhat in focus giving a sense of movement? ”
1st July 2023 1st Jul 23

SandraD

@sandradavies
SandraD
Delwyn, @dkbarnett here is my attempt. I was challenged with this one. It took me a while to work out the settings I hope this meets the brief.
July 1st, 2023  
