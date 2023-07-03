Sign up
58 / 365
In step
My get pushed partner asked me to do a photo in the style of street photography. These two lovelies were so lovely to follow.
3rd July 2023
3rd Jul 23
SandraD
@sandradavies
I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year. I do realise how...
Tags
street
,
jul23
,
adamski
,
get-pushed-570
SandraD
ace
Kathy, thank you for the challenge, I hope it is suitable and meets the brief :-)
@randystreat
July 3rd, 2023
@randystreat
July 3rd, 2023
eDorre
ace
Great shot!
July 3rd, 2023
