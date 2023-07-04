Previous
Waiting by sandradavies
59 / 365

Waiting

My get pushed partner asked me to do a photo in the style of street photography. This fellow seemed happy to wait.

I blurred the background so the subject was obvious on a park bench.
4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year. I do realise how...
16% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

SandraD ace
@randystreat Kathy here is my second attempt, a man waiting on a park bench.
July 4th, 2023  
eDorre ace
Cool!
July 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise