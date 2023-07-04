Sign up
Waiting
My get pushed partner asked me to do a photo in the style of street photography. This fellow seemed happy to wait.
I blurred the background so the subject was obvious on a park bench.
4th July 2023
4th Jul 23
SandraD
@sandradavies
I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year. I do realise how...
street
adamski
get-pushed-570
SandraD
@randystreat
Kathy here is my second attempt, a man waiting on a park bench.
July 4th, 2023
eDorre
ace
Cool!
July 4th, 2023
