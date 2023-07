We've had poor light with a changing sky all week and so I concentrated on the end result and composition to meet my challenge this week. I was asked by Pete @mirroroflife to show a panorama view.Apart from the mid-winter sky the challenge I had was to make a long narrow image fit a square 365 format. This one is three shots photo merged. Mount Maunganui is the subject in the background. I tried to keep the foreground in focus but had trouble with balance in the overall result.