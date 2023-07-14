Previous
View through the grass by sandradavies
61 / 365

View through the grass

Challenged by a wide panorama shot and the 365 square format here is my single shot option. I was asked by Pete @mirroroflife to show a panorama view.
14th July 2023 14th Jul 23

SandraD

@sandradavies
I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year. I do realise how...
SandraD
@mirroroflife here is my second attempt at your get pushed challenge. Thankyou it did push me to think more about the end result and presentation format.
July 13th, 2023  
