61 / 365
View through the grass
Challenged by a wide panorama shot and the 365 square format here is my single shot option. I was asked by Pete
@mirroroflife
to show a panorama view.
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
SandraD
@sandradavies
I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year. I do realise how...
mauao
get-pushed-571
SandraD
ace
@mirroroflife
here is my second attempt at your get pushed challenge. Thankyou it did push me to think more about the end result and presentation format.
July 13th, 2023
