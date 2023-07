Portraiture is not my thing nor is black and white. I was asked by @allsop to make "a portrait, it can be a selfie or of someone else, human or animal but in B&W."For my get pushed challenge I used my on-camera flash to capture my hat-bust as my model. I took her as she sat on my dressing table with my winter beanie on. It was bright with natural light but to get some contrast I bounced light from the ceiling. The spectacles is glass filled with stuff that luminates from light.