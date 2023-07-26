Previous
The busy evening commute at Barkes Corner by sandradavies
66 / 365

The busy evening commute at Barkes Corner

My get pushed challenge was take a "low light without flash with less than 1/10 second shutter speed”. 1/4, f/10, ISO125
26th July 2023 26th Jul 23

SandraD

@sandradavies
I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year. I do realise how...
SandraD ace
@mirroroflife Another image to meet your challenge, thank you.
July 26th, 2023  
